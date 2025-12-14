Spirit of Resistance Winter Fair brings community, resources to Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park was the site of the Spirit of Resistance: Community and Care Winter Fair on Sunday, an event organizers say was designed to help community members prepare and connect during a time of heightened immigration enforcement and growing uncertainty.

The fair, held at the park’s bandshell, was organized by Defend Tucson and members of the Defend Tucson—Tucson Se Defiende Coalition. Organizers say the goal was to provide practical tools for organizing, education, and mutual aid as federal immigration crackdowns and budget cuts continue to affect Southern Arizona.

According to Defend Tucson, the idea for the winter fair grew out of feedback following October’s No Kings protest, where participants asked for more opportunities to come together beyond demonstrations.

“What we heard from the community was that they wanted more events, more ways to connect,” said Lindsay Heim, an organizer with Defend Tucson. “So we felt it was important to bring that moment here, at the close of the year, so we can reflect on all of our gains, all the work we did to push forward this movement, to defend our democracy, and to also offer an alternative, especially going into the winter here where folks are really suffering.”

The event comes on the heels of a series of Homeland Security raids in the Tucson area, a backdrop organizers acknowledged has left many residents fearful and uncertain about how to respond.

“We didn’t plan this fair in response to that, it was already in the works, but I felt we’re meeting the moment here,” Heim said. “We’re giving people a sense of agency, a way to take back their power. We’re hearing that people are very upset, they’re very scared. They’re not sure what to do. They feel paralyzed, immobilized by fear.”

U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva delivered the keynote address, describing her own experience witnessing a federal immigration raid earlier this month. Grijalva said the encounter underscored the urgency of community organizing and oversight of immigration enforcement.

“I’d never been at a raid,” Grijalva said. “We’ve seen it on TV, it’s been documented, but to look people in the eye who care less about you, whether you are a member of Congress. I strongly believe if I was an animal, a dog, I would have been treated better by the people there.”

Throughout the day, attendees could participate in trainings focused on responding peacefully to immigration enforcement and understanding their rights. Derechos Humanos provided briefings aimed at helping people protect themselves and share that information with vulnerable communities, including people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The fair also connected residents with local organizations focused on mutual aid and worker advocacy. Groups involved included Arizona Jobs with Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace, Mobilize Tucson, Worker Power, and DUU. Organizers also collected food and donations for federal workers furloughed due to recent federal budget cuts.

Defend Tucson says it plans to continue hosting community-based events in the coming months as immigration enforcement and federal policy changes remain a concern for many Southern Arizona families.