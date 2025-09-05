Sonoran Restaurant Week kicks off with record participation in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sonoran Restaurant Week is back, bringing more than 120 local restaurants together to showcase why Tucson is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

This year marks the largest participation yet, with The National joining for the first time. Owner Patricia Schwabe said the event is an opportunity to highlight the restaurant’s growing dinner service and diverse menu, which includes vegan and gluten-free options.

Head Chef Thomas Boone designed a menu inspired by his New American and European background, featuring dishes such as spaghetti squash Bolognese, garden herb salad, and his personal favorite, the crispy pork belly risotto.

Schwabe said the week not only draws visitors and supports local businesses but also allows chefs to showcase their creativity.

Sonoran Restaurant Week runs through Sept. 14. And you can find a full list of participating restaurants here.