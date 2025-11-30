Small Business Saturday takes 4th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local shops along Tucson’s 4th Avenue saw steady crowds Saturday as Small Business Saturday kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season.

The nationwide event, created by American Express in 2010, is designed to drive customers into independently owned stores — and merchants along the avenue say it has become one of the most important days of the year.

According to American Express, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $200 billion in sales for small businesses across the country since its launch. On 4th Avenue, owners said the boost is essential heading into the winter months.

“For our business in particular it is like a pivotal moment,” said Kate Stern, co-owner of Antigone Books, a longtime independent bookstore on the avenue.

Stern said the surge in foot traffic does more than fill the shop for a single weekend. “It launches us into like a very busy season followed by a holiday season, followed by a busy spring. That kind of carries us through the summer,” she said.

Last year alone, small businesses nationwide brought in an estimated $22 million in sales on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express.

Just across the street, vintage retailer Generation Cool marked the day with promotions and special events. Owner Robert Hall — better known as Slobby Robby — said he wasn’t aware of the shopping holiday when he first opened but now embraces it as an opportunity to connect with customers.

“When we first opened I didn’t even know Small Business Saturday existed,” he said laughing.

This year, Generation Cool offered discounts and hosted what Hall called a “very special vintage media bizarre,” featuring tapes, records and retro video games. He said the day gives shoppers a meaningful alternative to big-box holiday sales.

“If you’re trying to combat that sort of Black Friday corporate energy, this is a good way to do that, by supporting some actual Tucson-based businesses,” Hall said.

Along the avenue, that message appeared to resonate as shoppers filled sidewalks and storefronts. For local business owners, the support isn’t just appreciated — it’s what keeps their doors open year after year.