Sister José Women's Center needs donations as summer demand surges

Sister José Women's Center is seeing a significant rise in demand this summer, with more women seeking relief from the heat and help meeting basic needs—and donations are going faster than ever.

CEO Mary Jeanne "MJ" Chavez says the center has seen an 18% increase in the number of women it serves on a daily basis during the summer, while also providing 54 overnight bed stays every night.

"Last July, we averaged 76 women a day besides our overnight guests and so, we're now averaging 90 women a day," Chavez said.

Chavez says several challenges are driving more women through the center's doors.

"We definitely feel like people's reduction in SNAP benefits is having them come here more frequently and the entire month instead of just maybe towards the end of the month. It's also just extreme weather. So, the cooling center started early this year in March," Chavez said.

The rise in demand has left the center running low on several crucial items.

"There's an increased need for all of our hygiene products, including new underwear," Chavez said.

Chavez says the center is also in need of women's shoes in sizes 8 and up, as well as bath and hand towels.

The center is also looking for volunteers to help support women who rely on its services throughout the year.

Sister José Women's Center is located at 1050 S. Park Ave.

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