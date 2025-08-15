Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silver Sit In protest held in front of Congressman Juan Ciscomani's office

The Protestors are concerned over cuts to federal programs.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 100 people rallied in front of Congressman Juan Ciscomani's office with signs denouncing the congressman.

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans held a “Silver Sit-In,” in response to Juan Ciscomani’s support of the Big Beautiful Bill, and its cuts to federal programs like Medicaid and Snap benefits.

“Without that, they would not have health care, because they don't have money to pay for health care,” Executive Director for the AARA Dora Vasquez said. “They would not have money to pay utilities and food. And we're creating a country of poverty by trying to take these programs.”

Over 1.5 million people across Arizona rely on some type of federal support program like Medicaid.

With budget cuts affecting those programs, these protestors worry Social Security could be next.

“That's why we're out here today. Because we want to have Social Security for as long as we're here for the next generation and our grandchildren.”

A representative of Ciscomani’s office issued us the following statement in response:

“Any time constituents want to stop by our office and express their opinions they are welcome. We are happy to hear their concerns and we are willing to engage in civil productive dialogue. 

On the topic of social security, congressman Ciscomani does not support cutting social security. He supports the program and wants to ensure it remains solvent for future generations.”

At this time, the Big Beautiful Bill Act has no wording or plans to cut Social Security for Americans.

