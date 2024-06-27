Several days after a monsoon storm, debris remains uncleared at Zayna Mediterranean Restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is just getting started, and the businesses around the Midway Wash north of Speedway Boulevard are still dealing with the aftermath of Saturday's storm.

Zayna Mediterranean Restaurant is one of the small businesses impacted by this section of the Midway Wash. Owners spent hours cleaning and removing debris from underneath the restaurant's bridge on Saturday, which is where the wash comes to an end. Still, much more debris remains.

The section of the wash is privately owned by Arizona Picture & Frame Art Gallery. KGUN 9 spoke with the owners of the family business Monday, who shared what has prevented them from maintaining the wash.

From spending thousands on maintenance to monitoring for homeless encampments, the McGoldrick's said owning the wash has been a burden. They tried giving the wash to the City of Tucson because they can't afford to keep up with the wash, but the City of Tucson did not take the offer.

KGUN9 turned to the council member governing the area for answers. Karin Uhlich, the recently-appointed Ward 6 city council member, shared why the City of Tucson hasn't relieved the business of the responsibility of the wash.

“Whatever we do as the city, we have to be fair and equitable. So if we were to acquire this property we would have to be responsive to probably countless other property owners across the city, who might make similar requests,” said Uhlich.

The owners also wanted to fill the wash and build over it, but Uhlich shared that is not an option because of a city ordinance protecting washes for drainage.

Uhlich visited the wash shortly after meeting with KGUN 9 and said she would be looking into the situation. She recommended the owners try to collaborate with Tucson Clean and Beautiful in the meantime.