Zayna's Restaurant, other local businesses struggle with debris and flooding from connecting wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zayna's Mediterranean Restaurant in Midtown is one of the many local businesses recovering from the flooding on Saturday.

This restaurant has struggled with flooding due to a connecting wash that filters into the parking lot. The restaurant has a bridge in the parking lot for customers to cross the wash when it floods. One of the employees, Heather Smith, said she had never seen it flood like it did on Saturday.

“With all the debris piling up against it, it actually started bowing and cracking,” Smith said, describing the bridge.

The bridge was Smith's main concern when the floods hit the Midtown area on Saturday. That's why she jumped into action when one of her customers tried to leave the restaurant when it was too late.

“She was stuck, there was a branch stuck under her tire. I acted fast and pulled one of the other employees here and had to get in the water. The water was up to my knees. We had to pull the branch from underneath her car and eventually she was able to get loose,” said Smith.

The debris built up in the wash flows underneath the bridge, or it gets stuck, turning the bridge into somewhat of a damn. Smith and the owners at Zayna's Mediterranean Restaurant are not only concerned about this damaging the bridge, but they're also concerned about the debris that flows through.

She's seen mattresses, shopping carts, and trash come out into the parking lot, which then flows into Belvedere Avenue. It's something she'd like to see cleaned and prevented, but the debris from the storm is still piled under the bridge despite her calls to the City of Tucson. The issue is, the wash itself, is privately owned.

Around 40 years ago, the family-owned Arizona Pictures and Frames Gallery purchased the building. The wash came with it, according to the current owners, Celia and Megan McGoldrick. They described the situation as a struggle with the City of Tucson.

“We can't build on it, we can't do anything with it and apparently, it's the only section of the wash that isn't owned by the city. They said they need it for drainage," said Celia McGoldrick.

She said she's tried everything to be free of the responsibility of the wash, including selling it the City of Tucson for free.

“I can't afford to maintain it. I have cleaned it out every time they've told me to. Five or six or seven times, thousands of dollars. And it just grows back, and the debris comes back, and the homeless come back,” she said.

“It's a hot potato, we get why they don't want it, we don't want it. But something has to change,” her daughter, Megan, added.

KGUN9 has reached out to the City of Tucson and will be receiving a statement soon.