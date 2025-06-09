Sentencing delayed for Jana Giron in 2019 deadly crash retrial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sentencing for Jana Giron, convicted in a 2019 crash that killed two young adults, was delayed Monday morning after nearly an hour of waiting in Pima County Superior Court.

Giron was scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m., but Judge Christopher Browning announced the hearing would be rescheduled for next Monday, June 16. More than 80 people filled the courtroom in anticipation of the decision, including friends and family members of the victims.

Last month, Giron was found guilty on two counts of negligent homicide following a retrial. She was originally charged with manslaughter, criminal damage, and endangerment in connection to the crash that killed 21-year-old Caitlin Festerling and 22-year-old Paul Garcia.

In 2024, a jury declared a mistrial on most of the charges, but Giron was found guilty of tampering with evidence. For that conviction, she was sentenced in December to three years probation and 300 hours of community service. She was found not guilty of criminal damage during the most recent trial.