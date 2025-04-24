Second day of retrial for Jana Giron included testimony from key witnesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second day of the retrial of Jana Giron continued Wednesday, where a firefighter who responded to a deadly 2019 crash took the stand. He’s not just a witness — he also knew Giron personally.

The two had kids who attended the same school.

That firefighter, who was working for the Golder Ranch Fire Department at the time, was one of the first to respond to the scene. He admitted in court that he had been texting Giron around the time of the crash — and that those text messages were deleted.

The key witness told jurors he deletes texts regularly due to the nature of his job and denied any effort to cover up those messages. He also said those weren't the only messages deleted from his phone.

Prosecutors have accused Giron of tampering with evidence by deleting texts from her phone — the only charge she was convicted of in her first trial.

“I had the conversation with my division chief after I had left the scene,” the firefighter said on the stand. “And that’s when I mentioned I received this text message, and I felt like I should say something because the times were close to it.”

Both sides questioned him closely about the timing of the texts and whether they had any role in the crash.

He was one of several witnesses called to the stand on Tuesday. Others included a medical examiner, a driver near the crash scene and a detective.

The trial continues on Thursday.