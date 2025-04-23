Opening statements in deadly crash retrial

Opening statements began in the retrial of Jana Giron, who is accused of hitting and killing two people in 2019.

In December 2024, Giron was sentenced to three years’ probation and 300 hours of community service for the crash that killed Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22.

During opening statements, the prosecution focused on text messages they say Giron sent after the crash and outlined the expert witnesses the jury would hear from.

The defense emphasized the jury’s role in judging the credibility of those witnesses and argued the crash was “an accident and a mistake.”

Last year, a jury declared a mistrial on five of the six charges but found her guilty of tampering with evidence.

Giron is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal damage and endangerment.