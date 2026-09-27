Seasonal refreshment: Downtown bar Juniper rolls out Fall menu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures begin to cool and fall officially arrives in Tucson, one downtown cocktail bar is marking the seasonal change with a new lineup of drinks and an evening of festivities.

Juniper, a gin-focused cocktail bar at 222 E. Congress St., is hosting its “Evening with the Equinox” party Friday, Sept. 25, as it rolls out its fall cocktail menu. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. until close and will feature a DJ, Tarot readings and seasonal decorations.

“This Friday is going to be our Fall cocktail release party,” said Tiffany Holden, general manager of Juniper. “It’s going to be a bit of an equinox theme.”

Holden said the bar has been preparing the space with decorations for the event.

“And then we’re also going to have someone here to of Tarot,” Holden said. “We’re going to have decorations for it, I’ve already started to put up some of the stuff, making it all cute and fun.”

The event was listed on the Downtown Tucson Partnership calendar as an 8 p.m. to midnight event, with the new fall drink lineup highlighted as part of the evening.

Juniper describes itself as Tucson’s only gin-focused bar, offering traditional gin drinks along with cocktails that put new spins on classics. The bar also serves other spirits, beer and wine.

Its current menu includes gin and tonics, martinis, Negronis, highballs and house cocktails. Juniper also offers nonalcoholic versions of several drinks using spiritless gin.

For the fall celebration, Holden said guests will have a chance to sample the new menu and continue enjoying it through the season.

Juniper’s Friday hours currently extend from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the bar’s website.