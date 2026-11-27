TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People line up around the block at the Salvation Army's Hospitality House for the gift of a Thanksgiving meal.

There’s all the traditional Thanksgiving food.

Volunteer waiters come to the tables to serve the guests for an extra touch to make the meal special.

Hope Mariscal got a meal, a chance to socialize, and even some fresh flowers. She says without this special meal she would have had a very different Thanksgiving.

"I would have been at home alone. So this means immensely a lot to me and I'm very grateful on this Thanksgiving holiday.

About 500 guests are getting meals, food for their pets, and clothes like fresh socks through the Salvation Army and the work of about 120 volunteers.

Guadalupe Willerup feels pies bring people a special joy. We found her prepping pies so fast we had trouble keeping up.

She says for the last six years, her family has delayed its own Thanksgiving until the evening, to volunteer with the Salvation Army.

“Because we feel like we have the ability to have good meals and a dinner every year or every day of the year. However, this day is special, and we can serve others who don't have the same abilities throughout the year.”

Major Andrés Espinoza leads Salvation Army for the Tucson area. He says the guests, and staff, volunteers all get a lot from this special day.

"The most rewarding thing is the thank you and the smiling, but on behalf of the community, I want to say thank you because we're living in a such a great community in Tucson. That they provide they help, they support us, and we are just the bridge between the community and the most needy people. “