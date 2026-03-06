Saint Francis Community Services opens New Food Pantry amid SNAP changes

Saint Francis Community Services is stepping up to help residents who have lost access to SNAP benefits, offering groceries, hygiene products, clean clothes, and more at a new, larger location at 3550 N First Ave.

Saint Francis Community Services has opened a bigger food pantry at the corner of 1st and Prince, serving Midtown and Northside residents. The timing coincides with new SNAP rules requiring recipients to work at least 80 hours a month to qualify for benefits — a change that has left some Tucson residents without food assistance.

D'Anna Soto is one of those residents. A bad leg has limited her ability to work, and the new SNAP requirements cut her off from benefits she had been relying on.

"With everything going on with the economy, I got cut off from food stamps," Soto said. I've been cut off since December — it's been really hard. I don't have any other income,"

Soto says St. Francis is what is keeping her afloat.

"Saint Francis has helped me a lot," Soto said.

The pantry requires no SNAP enrollment and provides groceries, hygiene products, clean clothes, and other essentials to anyone in need.

Shawn Milligan, director of Saint Francis Community Services, said the organization has seen a significant increase in demand since opening the new location.

"We've been able to help bridge the gap for individuals and families facing food insecurity," Milligan said.

Milligan said the pantry is now serving more than 250 people weekly — more than 100 more than at their previous location.

"So just the visibility has been tenfold to be able to, for people to see us and know we're here," Milligan said.

Volunteers are working to meet the growing need. Terry Galbreath, a volunteer with the pantry, said the work goes beyond just providing food.

"There are a lot of people out there that need help, and they're hungry," Galbreath said. "It's a big deal for them to be recognized, to be called by name, to be treated with dignity."

For Soto, the pantry has made a difficult situation more manageable.

"It's frustrating, but it's good that there's help here. Saint Francis and the volunteers are very good to me, and I'm grateful," Soto said.

Saint Francis' food bank is open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 am-11 am.

More information on times and services, along with ways you can donate can be found on St. Francis' website.