Four-legged officers help keep the peace at Tucson Medical Center Health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In midtown, Tucson Medical Center Health’s security team is going above and beyond to make people feel safe, with the help of some four-legged officers.

Three dogs and three handlers help make keep the peace.

“I look at it as a team," said Thomas Pazos, Security Training Coordinator for TMC Health Security Services. "That's why when you build that bond, they basically become a part of you. My dog knows when she sees me in uniform, she goes, 'Oh, where are we going?' ”

Jacqueline Aguilar

Pazos has more than two decades of experience training K9s under his belt and now leads TMC Health’s security team.

“If a hospital is allowing a dog team to be there, it's because they value the safety of their staff. They value the safety of the property, the patients and their visitors," said Pazos.

Pazos says the K9s are trained in both patrol and explosives detection.

“One of them is a certified dog through the national police K9, which is a certification that is nationally known for law enforcement; which has really put us to that higher standard of training," said Pazos.

These dogs are not just for emergencies. Pazos says the K9s are socialized so that patients and staff get the best of both worlds.

“It helps them take away that stress that they might have for the day by petting that dog," said Pazos.

Pazos tells me the bond between a dog and its handler keeps the program strong.

“I look at it as a complete one, even though there’s two of us, I look at it as a team,” said Pazos.

Pazos says he and his team appreciate the community support, as this program is fully donor-funded.

“That community support is just, it just means a lot to us because this just helps build this program to something that and that I've never got to experience in my past working with dogs before. This has built it to a higher level," said Pazos.