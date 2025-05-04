Romero, Grijalva join rally against Hudbay’s Copper World mine in Santa Ritas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For nearly two decades, the proposed Rosemont Copper Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains has faced legal and environmental challenges, ultimately leading to its suspension. So, the developer, Hudbay Minerals, shifted to its Copper World plan, located mostly on nearby private land.

But the pushback continues.

A rally outside the Tucson federal building Saturday afternoon, organized by nonprofit group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, brought together neighbors, environmental advocates, and elected officials—united in one message: stop the Copper World mining project.

“You can't replace it. Once it's gone, it's gone,” said Benjamin Lopez, a rally participant and avid hiker in Madera Canyon. “The Santa Rita Mountains are beautiful mountains.”

Now, Lopez says he's fighting to preserve that beauty from Hudbay’s mining plans.

"It's going to pollute the air, it's going to pollute the water. It's going to wipe out the mountain,” he said.

Opponents cite environmental destruction, water and air pollution, and the region’s biological significance.

"It's a biological diversity hotspot. Jaguars and ocelots have been spotted in those mountains,” said Russ McSpadden, a Southwest conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “The mine site is very close to communities in Sahuarita and Green Valley, and Corona de Tucson, and so there are real public health safety concerns."

RELATED STORY: Environmental groups challenge Copper World mine's air permit

Former Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, Tucson City Council Member Kevin Dahl, and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero were among the elected leaders showing support and giving remarks at the rally.

Romero began her remarks by acknowledging the history of the Sonoran Desert, which has been stewarded by the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

“They have taught us to steward this land and to protect not just the scenery and the wild lands, but also the wildlife,” she said.

Romero expressed concerns about the potential destruction of the Santa Rita Mountains, warning that the project could cause long-term environmental harm affecting the community, the region, and the wildlife that inhabits it.

“With ongoing drought, every drop of water counts. This mine will use from 2 to 4 billion gallons of water every single year, and there’s the possibility of the risk of mining waste, including heavy metals and toxic chemicals, being added to our watershed,” she said.

“Here in Tucson, we have an ethic of protecting our water and protecting our people from harmful chemicals,” Romero added, pledging to do everything possible to help save the scenic Santa Ritas.

KGUN 9 reached out to Hudbay Minerals for comment. The company responded with this statement:

"Hudbay remains committed to advancing the Copper World project in a responsible and transparent manner. The project will deliver significant benefits to southern Arizona, including economic growth, job creation, and a reliable supply of domestically mined copper, which is critical to supporting America’s infrastructure and energy security."

Hudbay has secured all major state permits to move forward with Phase One of the Copper World project. Still, those who oppose it say the fight is far from over.

"We're trying to build public support here so people can come together and help us fight this mine,” McSpadden said.