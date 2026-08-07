Roma Imports has served Tucson Italian food for 27 years and is holding the line on prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than 25 years, a small shop on the corner of 16th and Vine has been bringing imported Italian food to Tucson — and its owners say they have no plans to stop.

Roma Imports has served Tucson Italian food for 25 years and is holding the line on prices

Roma Imports has been serving the community since 1999, offering fresh sandwiches, cannolis and a wide selection of imported Italian products including oils, cheeses, hams, pasta and tomatoes.

"Family is what food is about, it's what this business is about and it's what the Tucson community is about," said co-owner Lilian Spieth.

Marc Monroy

Mother and daughter co-owners Lilian and Sarah Spieth run the shop together. Sarah said the business was built around a simple idea.

"This business presented an opportunity of something she felt she could do in a way that would bring her and people joy," Sarah said.

The road has not always been smooth. The Spieths relocated from Germany, bringing with them a change in climate and culture, and neither had experience managing a restaurant before opening Roma Imports.

"It's been tough," Lilian said.

More recently, the shop has felt the pressure of tariffs. A 15% tariff was placed on most European countries, including Italy, in early July. Because Roma Imports sources heavily from Italy, the added costs have been a challenge.

Marc Monroy

"We genuinely make an effort to continue offering products that are accessible financially to average folks," Sarah said.

Despite the higher costs, the Spieths have managed to keep their prices steady and offer monthly deals on popular items.

Lilian said the decades in business have given her a front-row seat to the lives of her customers.

Marc Monroy

"I have catered weddings, seen kids born and come into the store on their shoulders, kids go to high school and college," Lilian said.

The owners say the loyalty and compassion of the Tucson community has kept people coming back again and again.