Rock solid: 2025 Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase drew large crowds, collected more in taxes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase continues to grow, with the 2025 edition proving to be the most expansive yet — and Southern Arizona’s economy is reaping the benefit. Economic data released by Visit Tucson show the event’s impact has surged well beyond its pre-pandemic footprint.

“It’s come a long way since the start in 1955… And now they sell out Tucson Convention Center,” said Jane Roxbury, senior director of Gem Shows and Stakeholder Engagement for Visit Tucson, about the growth in scale.

According to Visit Tucson, the 2025 Gem Show was the largest ever in terms of number of shows, vendors and buyers. The direct spending tied to the event has increased 118% since 2019, jumping from about $131.4 million in 2019 to $286.3 million in 2025.

“The figure that was spoken about frequently,” Roxbury said.

One major indicator of economic recovery: tax collections.

In 2019, Tucson collected approximately $16 million in sales, hotel, and rental car taxes during the show period.

This year, the estimate rose to about $27.9 million, a 41% increase in city tax revenue. “In fact the city of Tucson saw a 41% increase in taxes collected,” noted Roxbury, adding that it all "represents new money coming into Tucson from outside of Tucson.”

The Showcase comprises of dozens of individual shows across Tucson, drawing vendors, buyers and tourists from around the country and abroad. Among the improvements: More participation than any previous year, in nearly every category. Many shows that had been scaled back during the pandemic have returned.

The next major Showcase is scheduled for Jan. 28–Feb. 15, 2026. But there’s something sooner — the October Dealer’s Showcase will run Oct. 16–19, 2025, offering another boost to local businesses.

As the Gem Show grows, so does its role as an economic pillar. Local hoteliers, restaurateurs, shuttle services and retailers all benefit when thousands of out-of-town visitors fill rooms, dine in downtown, rent cars and browse shows.

Public records from 2019, including a tracking study by FMR Associates, show that the Showcase then already generated about $131.4 million in direct expenditures, over 280,000 room nights, and more than $13 million in local tax revenue.

For 2025, with direct spending now more than double that earlier benchmark, Tucson leaders say the event is a clear sign of post-pandemic recovery and growing regional strength.