Road closure ahead? Downtown Tucson considers pilot program to close part of Congress during major events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is considering a pilot program that would temporarily close a stretch of Congress Street to vehicle traffic during major downtown events, a proposal officials say is aimed at improving pedestrian safety while testing a new approach to managing traffic in the city center.

If approved, the pilot could begin as early as Halloween and would close Congress Street from the Fourth Avenue underpass to at least the intersection with Sixth Avenue during select high-attendance events.

City transportation officials say the proposal has become feasible following the completion of the Downtown Links roadway project, which created an alternative route connecting Interstate 10 with downtown Tucson and reducing the need for through traffic on Congress Street.

"We acknowledge that there's a lot of activity in the downtown area, there always has been," said James DeGrood, deputy director of the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

DeGrood said the new roadway configuration provides additional flexibility for traffic management.

"With the opening of the Downtown Links corridor, that does create for us some opportunities to divert traffic that has historically gone through the downtown area, to the interstate," he said.

The proposal comes as downtown Tucson continues to host large festivals, concerts, sporting events and nightlife that regularly draw thousands of people to the entertainment district. During busy evenings, pedestrians often spill off the sidewalks and into the street as crowds move between restaurants, bars and event venues.

"When there are that many people out there, the sidewalks are fairly narrow in there. If you have a big discharge of people into the streets, it can be a challenge," DeGrood said.

In addition to safety concerns, city officials say changing attitudes among downtown businesses have helped shape the proposal. While curbside parking has traditionally been viewed as essential for retailers and restaurants, some business owners now see value in creating a more pedestrian-oriented environment during special events.

Crystal Moore, president and CEO of the Downtown Tucson Partnership, said many merchants support giving the concept a trial run.

"Most merchants are excited about it. We recognize that it's a pilot program. And the only real way to see if it works or not is to do it," Moore said.

Before the pilot can move forward, officials say several operational details still need to be finalized, including designated rideshare pickup and drop-off locations, transit accommodations, traffic control and pedestrian wayfinding.

"We don't want to do this without all the supporting mechanisms in place such as barricades and way finding and all of those things. So we're really doing all the needed research to be pragmatic about it," Moore said.

City officials say additional planning and public outreach will continue before any temporary street closures are implemented later this year.