Rising gas prices have Tucsonans talking... but still driving on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers across Tucson are feeling the impact of a sharp rise in gasoline prices this week, mirroring increases seen across the country as tensions in the Middle East ripple through global oil markets.

At a busy gas station near downtown Tucson, some drivers said the sudden spike has been noticeable — though not entirely surprising.

“I mean it’s to be expected,” said Mason Anderson while filling up his vehicle.

Anderson said prices at the station jumped significantly in just a few days.

“I was at this station on Saturday, and it was $2.50,” he said. “Now it’s $2.90 or $2.95.”

Even those prices are still well below the Tucson area average. According to Triple AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Tucson metro area on Friday was just over $3.50 per gallon — about 10 cents higher than the day before and more than 40 cents higher than a week earlier.

Gas prices have risen nationwide, but the increase has hit Arizona particularly hard. AAA data shows the statewide average price of gasoline sits more than 30 cents above the national average.

Economists say the increase largely stems from rising oil prices tied to geopolitical tensions.

“We make gasoline out of oil,” said Derek Lemoine, an economics professor at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. “When the price of oil goes up, the price of gasoline goes up.”

Recent instability involving Iran has contributed to uncertainty in global energy markets, though the impact is not solely tied to oil production levels, Lemoine said.

“Iran obviously is a large oil producer, but it’s not even that so much as a disruption to all the shipping traffic and insurance rates for oil getting from the rest of the Middle East out to anywhere,” he said.

For drivers whose livelihoods depend on the road, the higher prices can be particularly difficult.

“I’m speechless,” said Author Rollarson, a Tucson driver who works for Uber. “Like I said, my hands are tied — I gotta have gas to work, to eat!”

Still, Rollarson said he believes the situation could improve over time.

“I don’t like it, but I think it will smooth out, maybe, eventually,” he said. “You know, I just gotta weather the storm.”

Analysts say gas prices can fluctuate quickly based on global events, refinery production and seasonal demand, meaning drivers could continue to see volatility at the pump in the weeks ahead.