Race to replace Kozachik: Ward 6 candidates speak at forum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Candidates hoping to take over former Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik’s seat got together on Tuesday night at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Midtown to discuss their platforms.

Kozachik left his position after about 15 years to work as a manager with the new Mosaic Quarter project, the sports complex that is coming soon and will be next to the Kino Sports Complex.

In total there are 12 candidates and Kozachik said the mayor and council are going to pick one to fill his position through December 2025.

“There are two politicians that I revere. Steve Kozachik was one,” Christina Jarvis said.

She lives in Ward 6 and is hoping the next council person focuses on preserving her neighborhood.

“We’re a historic neighborhood and we want to preserve the historic nature of our neighborhood, so we want somebody that will take that seriously,” she said.

Other people in attendance asked the candidates about early education programs, policing, and the plastic recycling program.

“The reuse of the plastics… that’s one thing, making sure that we continue to keep an eye on PFAS,” Kozachik said.

It’s one of the issues he hopes the next council person focuses on, saying that person should also focus on the opioid settlement and continue to develop the Downtown economy.

Kozachik also hopes the next council person will keep his staff in their current positions and keep their current pay.

Audience members asked about the city budget, which Kozachik said is a core issue.

“We are facing a pretty significant deficit next year, next fiscal year, so spending like a drunken sailor isn’t going to get the job done,” he said.

Candidates spoke about mental health and the importance of working with neighborhood associations.

Kozachik said he isn’t endorsing any candidate. He said the mayor and city council could be voting this week and if they don’t, they will cut it down to a few candidates and vote the first week of May.