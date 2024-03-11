City of Tucson Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik has put in his notice.

Kozachik will be leaving his post on March 31 to work as a manager with the new Mosaic Quarter project, the sports complex that is being developed next to the existing Kino Sports Complex on Tucson's south side.

"The county has offered me the opportunity to be their point of contact in managing the project, along with assisting with annual updates and execution of their Integrated Infrastructure Plan," Kozachik said in his regular email newsletter. "But once Mosaic gets started that'll constitute a significant amount of attention."

Kozachik said in the newsletter that he was doing this sort of thing when he was employed with the University of Arizona athletics department.

"We expanded the football stadium, added the jumbotron, remodeled all of the McKale locker and concessions rooms, built the Kasser aquatics facility, the Roby gymnastics building, the Hillenbrand softball stadium, and the Jefferson gymnasium," he said. "The Knott MQ project will be all of that, and more."

Kozachic said the mayor and council will select someone to fill out the remainder of his term through Dec. 2025.

Kozachic started at Ward 6 Council Member in 2009.

"I'm proud of the work that has come out of the Ward 6 office since 2009," Kozachik said. "Someone new will be appointed and that person will bring a new set of skills and points of view. But we've set a high bar for that new staff to aim for. The job is much more than a title. Someone's going to learn that pretty quickly with all of the big topics lined up."