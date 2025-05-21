Public power advocates aim to pack Tucson council chambers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Manager Tim Thomure says all options are "on the table" following a final presentation on the possibilities of Tucson's electric power provider.

For the past 25 years, Tucson Electric Power has been the city of Tucson's main power provider. That agreement between TEP and Tucson is set to end in April 2026, leaving the future of Tucson's power provider uncertain, which some organizers see as an opportunity to push for publicly-owned power.

Tucson's Mayor and Council accepted that as possible under their budget and climate constraints.

A feasibility study conducted by third-party consultant group GDS showed that not only is public power possible, but it would be a cheaper option for consumers. The study also showed that the other options considered were possible.

However, a representative from TEP told KGUN 9 that a switch in ownership would create new costs— like construction, hiring and legal fees— that would be passed on to the customer.

Even if public power were to be selected as the way to go and approved by voters, the transition could take years, and the city still needs to keep the lights on.

They're also considering renewing the currently-held franchise agreement with TEP, which Ward 3 Councilmember Kevin Dahl assures is a separate issue from the long road to publicly-owned power.

Public Power organizer Lee Ziesche argues that while the two are legally separate, they're tied politically.

“We lose a lot of leverage if we pass a franchise agreement this year," Ziesche said. "All we’re saying is don’t rush it this year. Maybe look at it next year, and maybe next year we won’t want to do it, and we’d rather put forward a public power utility.”

Tucson Mayor and Council voted to put the franchise agreement on November's ballot. The specifics of that measure are expected to be back in front of council in June.