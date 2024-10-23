Tucsonans ask City Council to be "rigorous" in doing energy cost study

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The city of Tucson wants to study the cost of providing electricity to families, and how practical it would be to provide different avenues and providers. City leaders hired consulting firm GDS Associates, Inc. to do what they're calling an Energy Sourcing Study.

Tucson Electric Power manages much of the power and electricity in Tucson and some surrounding areas. TEP is in charge of the more than 7,700 combined miles of overhead and underground wires.

Local climate activists filed into council's chambers downtown Tuesday evening. Many, like Lee Ziesche of Tucson Democratic Socials of America, wanted to share their own opinions about TEP's record and to tell elected leaders they will be closely watching what comes out of the energy analysis.

“Thousands of people in Tucson are paying attention to this feasibility study," Ziesche said, "and we want them to do a rigorous study.”

Many speakers used their allotted three minutes at the lectern in chambers to share stories of how they're struggling to pay bills, or observing concerning trends in the local environment.

Ziesche said her group has collected close to 1,500 signatures on a petition asking the City of Tucson to commit to a study what would look into the effects of having a primary and private utility company run the resource. TEP offers assistance to some who may need relief with bills.

A TEP spokesperson told KGUN they too, will play close attention to the city's study and its results. The study is scheduled to finish May of 2025.