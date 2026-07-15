Protesters rally against ICE involved shootings across the country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Armed ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine during separate operations less than a week apart. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that neither man was the target of the operations in which they died.

The killings sparked outrage across the country, including in Tucson, where the Party of Socialism and Liberation gathered for a protest on Tuesday.

Border Czar Tom Homan responded Tuesday to the Trump administration's order to pause most agent traffic stops.

"I'm confident they're going to get back to their policy and vehicle stop, but they're doing you know what they believe is a necessary short-term pause just to look at it, make sure everything is good," Homan said.

Arian Chavez, a protest organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation who grew up in Douglas near the border, said ICE's actions toward immigrants demand a response.

"I think we all have a vested interest in seeing our neighbors, our brothers, our sisters, our fathers, our mothers be treated equally here in this country," Chavez said.

Chavez said the community has a responsibility to push back.

"I see as our duty, as our duty as working people, and to fight back against these ICE, this ICE terror," Chavez said.

The deaths of Guerrero and Salgado are the latest fatal ICE-involved shootings this year, following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January and the death of Keith Porter Jr. on New Year's Eve in last year. ICE has also led operations in Tucson this year.

Chavez helped lead the protesters in a march and then a memorial for those lost in the shootings.

"I believe that it is the interest of all working people all across the world to be fighting for equal rights for immigrants," Chavez said.