Protesters march across Tucson for "No Kings Day" protests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters filled the streets on Oct. 18th, as part of the national ‘No Kings’ protests, held in opposition of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Some are even taking place in several neighborhoods across Tucson.

"We are fighting for democracy," these are the words protesters Marissa and Jim said to KGUN 9. "No more kings in America. I do not recognize this. This is not the America I grew up in. We are fighting to get this tyrant out."

Jim and Marissa’s feelings were shared by other Tucsonans as they marched through the streets,

KGUN 9 spoke to protestors like Frank Hickie, who says he’s never seen anything like our current state of politics.

"The constitution wasn’t ready for this," Hickie stated. "We were caught totally unprepared, and {President Donald Trump} is in power. I hope and pray that America survives this."

He wasn’t the only one...

People from all different walks of life came to talk to KGUN 9, with most voicing their frustration.

Parents Crystal and Adrian have a child who identifies as transgender. They say that the current political climate makes them fear for their child's safety.

"We're out here today because everything feels like it’s on the line," Crystal said. "It feels like the right thing to do. My trans teenager hugged me and looked at me like I was a hero when I left the house this morning, and I am so proud to be here. "

"It’s crazy in this day and age that our kid is going to end up having fewer rights than we did when we were growing up," Adrian said.

Veterans Melissa Cordero and Jenalyn Lazana said they're out speaking for fellow veterans, along with those who they believe may not be able to speak out for themselves.

I look around here and I see many different people from communities that I represent." Cordero said. Marginalized communities, LGBT, disabled, veteran, brown, and black communities."

This is the second no-kings protest this year, with the last one happening in June. Protestors rallied downtown, but that wasn’t the only place they marched.

Protestors in Midtown near Speedway and Country Club lined the streets with their signs with messages against the president.

“We’re here to fight for our rights, if we don’t, no one else will," Protester Katana told KGUN 9.

"I just want free speech, and I just want my people to be able to live where they want to live," Midtown Protester Matthew Rodriguez said.

Sahuarita also had people marching in the 'No Kings' protests.

The protests weren’t without critics...

President Trump supporter, Paul Hunter, attended No Kings Day in opposition to the protesters.

"People need to do their own research about the democratic and republican parties, because we have a great president," Hunter said. "If you don’t like what’s going on, then go out and vote and put the best candidate up to the world.”

Overall, people used "No Kings Day" as a means to speak out for what they believe in.

"We are fighting for our freedom," Marissa said. "Power to the people."