Pooling resources: City's Parks and Rec department rolls out monthly, pay-as-you-go lap swim passes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For years, lap swimmers at Tucson’s Catalina High School pool have been able to use the facility without paying an additional fee. That changes Sept. 1, when the city begins charging for lap swimming and water walking at its pools.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department says the new fee is intended to help offset rising costs associated with staffing and maintaining its aquatic facilities. Recreational swimming will remain free.

At Catalina Pool, the change has drawn strong reactions from members of a regular lap-swimming community.

David Bean has been swimming at the Midtown pool since 2021. He said the facility works particularly well for his exercise routine.

“This pool is perfect for me because I swim for a half hour,” Bean said. “And then I do running — forward and backward — in deeper water. It’s good for my hip.”

Bean said he understands that public services cost money, but questions why lap swimmers are being charged while recreational swimmers can continue using city pools for free.

“Can you believe we gripe about this and we gripe about that and it’s all free?” Bean said.

Under the new fee structure, lap swimmers can purchase a $30 monthly pass or a $10 punchcard good for five visits. City documents also list a $2 daily option.

Bean said he plans to try to make the new cost work, but worries some longtime swimmers may decide it is no longer affordable.

“You’re letting the recreational people swim for free,” Bean said. “But we’re paying — why is that??”

“There are people who are not going to want to pay,” Bean said. “That have silver sneakers that will be going to a gym.”

Lara Hamway, director of Tucson’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the city has seen increased expenses in recent years, particularly when it comes to keeping pools staffed and maintained.

“What we have experienced in the last couple of years is that the cost to staff and maintain pools has increased,” Hamway said.

She said the new pass is an attempt to recover some of those expenses while preserving consistent access for lap swimmers.

“If we want to provide that consistent access for lap swim, we’re just trying to reduce some of that cost that we’re putting into providing it through the pass. And we’re gonna learn a lot,” Hamway said.

Catalina Pool, located on the Catalina High School campus, is a nine-lane competitive pool measuring 25 yards by 25 meters. The city currently offers lap swim sessions several days a week.

Starting Sept. 1, a lap swim pass will be required at all city pools for lap swimming or water walking, while recreational swimming remains free.