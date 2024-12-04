Police search for suspects in assault near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police are searching for five males suspected of aggravated assault near the U of A campus Monday night.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Sixth Street and Fremont Avenue, prompting a UAlert to be sent to students and staff.

According to U of A police, the suspects approached the victim, with one of them displaying a gun. The group fled the area heading south shortly afterward.

The suspect with the gun was last seen wearing a white Vans jacket and dark-colored pants. Authorities confirmed the victim was not a student or employee and did not suffer any injuries.

Mina Khatibi, a freshman at the university, said while such incidents are concerning, they are not uncommon on college campuses.

"I feel like it’s a pretty common thing on college campuses around the U.S. and everything. It’s a little alarming of course, but I feel like it’s not anything too bad," she said.

She say anytime she is traveling on campus at night, she is usually with at least one other friend.

Monday’s assault follows other violent incidents near campus, including a fatal shooting in September near the university’s volleyball courts.

That shooting occurred near freshman Christopher Pipitone’s dorm.

While Pipitone criticized the university’s handling of that incident, he said he generally feels safe on campus.

"I mean, I don’t feel super unsafe. But obviously there was the murder, there was the aggravated assault. Although that assault was the first series of UAlerts I’ve seen in a couple of months," he said.

"So I think it’s generally pretty safe on campus. But then when it isn’t, it’s serious and needs to be handled well."

Anyone with information about Monday’s assault is urged to contact the University of Arizona Police Department.