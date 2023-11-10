Watch Now
Police look into possible burglary near Midtown

Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 16:52:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to what looks like a burglary near the corner of North Euclid Avenue and East Lee Street.

According to the TPD, there was a male suspect going into an apartment.

Officers entered the apartment and did not find the man.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

