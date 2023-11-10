Police look into possible burglary near Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to what looks like a burglary near the corner of North Euclid Avenue and East Lee Street.
According to the TPD, there was a male suspect going into an apartment.
Officers entered the apartment and did not find the man.
This investigation remains ongoing.
