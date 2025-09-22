Pokémon For the People: Poke Fest unites generations of fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cards and More Tour made a stop in Tucson this weekend, with fans young and old gathering at the Tucson Marriott at University Park for Poké Fest, a celebration of all things Pokémon.

Poké Fest featured more than 100 vendors, offering everything from vintage sports cards to rare anime collectibles, along with live entertainment and giveaways.

Lines stretched through the lobby as fans waited for a chance to see Pikachu, the star of the show. For some, it was a trip back to childhood; for others, it was the start of a new adventure.

Since the debut of Pokémon in 1996, its cultural influence has grown much like the world it inhabits, encompassing video games, a steady stream of updated cards and the popular augmented-reality game, Pokémon Go.

Adults who became fans of the franchise in its early days are now parents to children who are more recent fans.

For Tucson resident Sage Lerma, that connection is what keeps Pokémon relevant nearly three decades after its debut.

“I was born in the 90s, and I grew up on Pokémon,” Lerma said. “All my kids have been involved, my wife included as well. That’s just everything we are… anywhere from Pokémon to any type of Anime, it’s just something we enjoy as a family.”

Collectors and traders filled the vendor hall, where rare cards and memorabilia carried hefty price tags.

“It’s just kind of something I’m passionate about, something that brings me joy,” said Cristian Mendez, a Pokémon card dealer who began selling at trade shows this year. “There’s kind of an underlying market to it as well. So people are like, ‘I bought this pack for five dollars, and this card is 500 dollars.’”

Mendez said the highest valued card, the Pikachu Illustrator, was sold for $5 million in recent years.

According to analytics firm Card Ladder, some Pokémon cards have seen over a 3,000% return on investment since 2004, far outpacing the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Mendez believes the market could draw even more serious investors. “I think hedge funds are going to start pivoting to Pokémon in some manner,” he added, comparing the cards to alternate physical assets like gold.

Still, organizers say Poke Fest is about more than money. It’s about community.

“It’s really cool to see these parents come here with their children and spend this quality time,” said Nathaniel Lynde, event coordinator for Poke Fest.

Lerma believes the franchise’s enduring power lies in its sense of adventure and togetherness.

“Going on adventures together and then having separate adventures and bringing all that together, that’s what represents family,” he said. “And that’s something that Pokémon has always been. It’s family.”

Organizers say the Cards and More Tour will bring two more Pokémon-themed events back to Tucson later this year.

More information is available on the Cards and More Tour website .