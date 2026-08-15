Pima Family Advocacy Center opens to serve domestic violence survivors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After 8 years of collaboration between law enforcement, government, healthcare agencies and nonprofits across Pima County, the Pima Family Advocacy Center has opened its doors to serve survivors of abuse in Southern Arizona.

The center gives survivors access to counseling, legal help, protective orders and law enforcement support — all under one roof. According to the Pima Family Advocacy Center, there are over 15,000 domestic calls in the county every year.

Joseph Ricks, executive director of the Pima Family Advocacy Center, said the goal was to create a single, safe space where survivors can get everything they need.

"So what we're trying to do is create a space where non-profits, law enforcement, and providers could all be in one space and provide services to survivors of abuse," Ricks said.

"It's a space where we could come in, get trauma therapy, receive services, get orders of protection, talk with law enforcement, get divorce help, and get advice with lawyers," Ricks said.

Tucson Police Department Special Victims Unit officer Zack Barghout said having these resources in one location makes it easier for survivors to get support quickly.

"To be able to have a family advocacy center here is essentially to be able to bring all sorts of different resources for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crimes to be able to have those all under one roof," Barghout said.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, who also has an office in the center, said the work being done there will have a lasting impact on the community.

"There is no doubt that domestic violence and abusive relationships involve a cycle," Conover said. "So anytime we can interrupt and disrupt a cycle, then we're doing so much good for the victim, for the victim's family, for the victim's children. The ripple effect is profound."

For Ricks, just being able to save lives and help the community is what truly matters.

"If we can help one person get out of the domestic abuse of a domestic violence relationship, this will all be worth it," Ricks said.