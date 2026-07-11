Pima County officials reassure voters ahead of primary, address election security concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Arizona's July 21 primary election approaching, Pima County election officials sought Friday to reassure voters that the county's elections remain secure and on schedule, while addressing concerns ranging from voter intimidation to eligibility requirements for mail ballots.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover joined Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and other local election officials at a downtown Tucson news conference to answer questions about election administration and voter confidence.

"We're going to have free, fair and safe elections," Conover said.

Officials emphasized that whether voters cast ballots by mail or in person, multiple safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of the election. The Recorder's Office said preparations for the primary have continued without disruption.

"From everything that we can tell it is business as usual," Cázares-Kelly said. "We are on schedule and on time."

The officials also addressed reports from voters who have expressed concerns about possible intimidation at early voting locations or vote centers.

"If anyone feels intimidated on the spot at an early voting site while walking in, please report that at the site," Cázares-Kelly said. "If you feel intimidated to the point you can't enter that location, please call our offices and communicate that."

Arizona law prohibits voter intimidation, and county election officials work alongside law enforcement and poll workers to respond to complaints during the voting period.

Questions about who is eligible to vote by mail also surfaced during the briefing. Arizona has separate voter registration requirements depending on whether a voter provides documentary proof of citizenship, with recent changes placing additional emphasis on verifying eligibility during registration.

"We are now required at the time of registration to ask voters for proof of citizenship and proof of residence," Cázares-Kelly said.

The news conference came days after the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and election officials in other states warning of possible legal consequences if noncitizens are permitted to vote. Arizona election officials have said the state already has extensive procedures in place to verify voter eligibility and maintain voter registration rolls.

Conover said the federal correspondence would not interfere with local election operations.

"We're going to respond appropriately and professionally to any correspondence we get from the federal government," she said. "But it's not gonna interrupt us or distract us or delay us from making sure we have a smooth election cycle."

Friday marked the final day for voters to request a mail ballot for the July 21 primary. Election officials recommend that completed early ballots be mailed by July 14 to help ensure they arrive on time, although voters may also return them to designated ballot drop boxes or vote centers before Election Day.