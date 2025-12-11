Pima County libraries adapt after major book distributor shuts down

Pima County Public Library staff are rebuilding their book ordering and processing systems after the announcement of the closure of Baker & Taylor, a major book distributor that served libraries nationwide for 200 years.

The shutdown has forced library workers to take on tasks previously handled by the distributor, including cataloging, adding barcodes and labels to new books. Baker & Taylor had been the go-to supplier in the public library industry, delivering books shelf-ready to libraries across the country.

"Initially we were all very surprised. They were absolutely the go-to in the public library industry," said Kate DeMeester-Lane, library services manager for Pima County Public Libraries.

Without their primary supplier, library staff now handle much of the preparation work themselves. The transition has required developing new workflows to ensure materials continue moving through the system efficiently.

"It's just been figuring out some new workflows and making sure that we can continue with processing those materials," DeMeester-Lane said.

The library system benefits from being fully staffed during this transition period. Employees from branches currently under renovation have stepped in to help with the additional workload.

"But other than that, we're actually doing great," DeMeester-Lane said.

While the library has adapted well to the changes, switching vendors has created some delays in getting new books to patrons. DeMeester-Lane expressed appreciation for community members who have offered to volunteer.

"We don't really have capacity for adding volunteers in right now. So, the thing we can use the most from the public is just some patience with us," DeMeester-Lane said.

Baker & Taylor is expected to fully close in January 2026.

The library will continue posting updates online as staff work with new vendors to establish reliable supply chains for their book collections.

