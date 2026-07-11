Pima Council on Aging pushes to keep Meals on Wheels running as SNAP delays and funding cuts drive up demand

The Pima Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program is struggling to keep up with growing demand as SNAP benefit delays and government funding cuts leave more older adults and people with special needs without reliable access to food.

PCOA Chief Program Officer Lisa Reams said the program is about more than just delivering food.

"Proper nutrition is one of the most important things that's a foundation of health for individuals. So making sure that they have access to nutritious food on a regular basis is incredibly important," Reams said.

Changes to SNAP benefits and other government cuts have left more people struggling to afford food. Reams said food insecurity has become one of the most common concerns reaching PCOA's resource line.

"Pima Council on Aging runs a resource line and the top calls that we get to our resource line these days are about food insecurity and housing insecurity," Reams said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Arizona has seen one of the biggest drops in SNAP enrollment in the country, with stricter requirements put in place last year because of President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill." As more people lose their benefits or do not qualify, they are turning to programs like Meals on Wheels for help.

Three years ago, the program served more than 1,200 people. Today, it serves about 500, with more than 100 people still on a waitlist.

"What we're finding out more and more is that when federal and state safety nets fail to meet the need, the local community has to step up and figure it out," Reams said.

Despite the cuts, PCOA is still working to feed people in need. The organization is partnering with local food banks and community groups to host senior lunches and dinners across Tucson. Reams said even smaller acts of kindness can make a difference.

"You may have an older person in your neighborhood who needs help. Doing something as simple as picking up their groceries or sharing a meal makes a big difference," Reams said.

PCOA is also asking for any donations to help keep Meals on Wheels and their other programs going. People can donate here.

More information about community meal lunches and dinners sponsored by PCOA is available here: Community Lunch Sites & Schedules