Pima Community College defends accepting near $6M donation from Project Blue Developer Beale Infrastructure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community members gathered at a Pima Community College board meeting after the school accepted a $5.9 million donation from Beale Infrastructure, the company behind the proposed Project Blue AI Data Center.

The PCC board says the donation was a gift, and the money is being used for a variety of things, including student scholarships. Some community members are upset, saying accepting the money goes against PCC's commitment to environmental sustainability.

PCC student Hans Huth attended the board meeting, saying he is worried about the college's climate action sustainability program after the director of the program was removed.

"So I understand the director's position was eliminated. Typically, when we make changes like that, it's because the program is failing. I don't see anything failing here," Huth said.

Huth learned about the donation at the meeting and said he hopes to learn more about the school's decision to accept the money while also eliminating the director position.

"So I'd like a little bit more detail as to the college's commitment to sustainability," Huth said.

KGUN 9 also learned Pima County suggested Beale Infrastructure donate to the college.

PCC Chancellor Jeffery Nasse said the gift will expand what the college can do for students.

"Those will be some support staff for students. So it's really an opportunity to expand what we can do for students. PCC remains has always been and continues to be committed to sustainability, climate action, and environmental stewardship in general," Nasse said.

PCC says the donation is in no way connected to the changes in the sustainability program and that the program is here to stay.

They re-affirmed the college's commitment to Environmental Sustainability, while acknowledging the two actions are separate from each other.

PCC Board Chairman Greg Taylor said turning away the resources would not serve students.

"I don't think we can in good faith turn away resources that we need, especially in the environment we're in, to make a philosophical statement that will have zero impact on whether or not this data center is built," Taylor said.

However, some community members aren't convinced.

Community member Joseph believes that regardless if the two actions are seperate, that eliminating the director position of the Climate Action Sustainability Program while also accepting donations causes community concern.

"It just makes me question if you guys are going to continue to come into sustainability," Joseph said. "You're taking money from this company that is kind of acting as the antithesis of local sustainability right now, and it just makes me very skeptical."

Huth said he wants to make sure the environment remains a priority at PCC, regardless of how the program now functions.

"Pima County is a progressive and committed leader to sustainability. I don't want a promise to be made and then for the public and the board to walk away from this and everything kind of falls apart," Huth said.