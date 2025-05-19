Pews packed at St. Augustine’s Cathedral for Pope Leo XIV inaugural mass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the bells of St. Augustine’s Cathedralrang out Sunday morning, Tucson joined Catholics around the world in celebrating the historic inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. Formerly known as Robert Prevost, the newly elected pontiff becomes the first American — and the first Augustinian — to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The packed pews and solemn chants reflected a profound sense of pride and hope. “There’s something about it,” said Bishop Gerald Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Tucson. “When the Argentinian pope was elected, people there were so excited. Now, we see that same excitement in the United States — and certainly here in Tucson.”

For many in Tucson, the moment felt personal. Bishop Kicanas recalled his time serving alongside Pope Leo in Chicago, describing him as a humble and approachable leader. “He’s not showy, but he cares deeply. He’ll walk with people — and they will feel that.”

Pope Leo XIV’s Augustinian roots signal a clear moral compass shaped by the order’s values: service to the poor, support for migrant communities, defense of workers’ rights, and a deep commitment to families and local communities. Those close to the new pope say these themes will likely define his leadership.

“He’s someone who doesn’t seek power for its own sake,” said Kicanas, referencing Pope Leo’s recent statement that he would not “rule as an autocrat.” Instead, he hopes to lead by listening — fostering dialogue in a world too often defined by division.

The mass in Tucson also included a collection for the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru — where Pope Leo once served as bishop. It was there that he forged lasting connections to the region, even sending two Spanish-speaking priests to Yuma during a time of urgent need. “He was so thoughtful in doing that,” Kicanas said. “And I reminded him after his election: don’t forget about us in Tucson.”

Then-Robert Prevost visited Tucson in 1999 to advise the diocese on potentially opening an Augustinian school in the city. However, Kicanas says the diocese ended up not opening up the school.

Pope Leo also convinced Bishop Kicanas to cut his retirement short. “We were chatting and towards the end of the conversation, he said ‘By the way, your name has been given to me as a possible apostolic administrator. I know you’re 82. Are you okay with doing that?” Kicanas said. “I paused and I said, ‘If it’s not too long.’ And he said well, we’ll see.”

Beyond the borderlands, the church now looks to Pope Leo to bring a message of unity that transcends politics, especially amid growing global conflict and polarization. Kicanas believes he’s up to the task. “He brings an important voice to our world, and hopefully, a better unity among us.”

Whether addressing war in Ukraine or violence in the Middle East, Pope Leo is expected to prioritize peacemaking, pastoral care, and a return to community-driven ministry.

“We’ve got to stop that war,” Kicanas said of the Israel/Palestine conflict. “He has said that war is no more, as Pope Paul said at the United Nations.”

Kicanas says Pope Leo’s combination of compassion and decisiveness could finally bring a lasting peace. “He’s a deeply spiritual, very quiet and respectful,” Kicanas said. “But when he needs to make a decision, he’ll make that decision.”