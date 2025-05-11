Tucson's Bishop Kicanas shares about his friendship with Pope Leo XIV

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bishop Gerald Kicanas of the Diocese of Tucson grew up and worked in Chicago — in the same area that Pope Leo XIV grew up and worked as well. Kicanas said he and Robert Francis Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — have known each other for over 25 years.

“When I heard it was Roberto, I just knew it was Bob Prevost, which was just a joy," Kicanas said. “I’ve known him for quite along time.”

So when Kicanas saw Prevost make his appearance on the balcony as Pope Leo XIV, he sent him a message of prayer and congratulations.

“And today I heard back from him, believe it or not," Kicanas said. "He said 'Many thanks Jerry. Many blessings to the people of Tucson and thanks for your prayers. Much appreciated." So with all he had to do, he still sent a message back saying how much he appreciated our prayers.”

Kicanas said the new pope is familiar with the Diocese of Tucson as well.

“You know he sent two of his priests here to serve,” he said.

When Pope Leo moved to Peru and later became the bishop of Chiclayo in 2015, they still stayed in touch.

“Several months ago when I was in Rome in February and I wrote to him and said is there a chance we can get together and he said sure,” Kicanas said.

He said Pope Leo XIV's compassion and kindess will help fill the shoes of his predecessor.

“I think what he would want is for people to pray for him," he said. "It's an awesome responsibility to be the pope of the world."