Pets of Pima Parade celebrates four-legged friends in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The fourth annual Pets of Pima Parade took over 6th Avenue on Sunday, filling the streets not with cars, but with an array of animals including dogs, cats, horses, and even reptiles. The event, which has become a beloved tradition, serves as both a celebration of pet ownership and a fundraiser for animal welfare organizations.

Organized by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), the parade highlights the work being done to support animals in need. Torre Chisholm, Executive Director of Friends of PACC, emphasized the event’s dual purpose.

“Everybody loves to show off and celebrate their pets,” Chisholm said. “We’re doing it in such a way that they get to celebrate their own pets while also thinking of those animals who aren’t as fortunate to have families of their own.”

Chisholm says that the various needs of animals across Pima County have grown as many struggle with the impacts of higher prices. “When people suffer, animals suffer. That’s the reality,” Chisholm said. “We focus on diversion support so that people who may be going through some hardship don’t feel like they have to surrender their animal. So want to provide solutions. It’s better for the family, it’s better for the animal, it’s better for PACC.”

Organizations like A Loyal Companion, which specializes in assisting dogs with mobility challenges, showcased their work. Founder Kate Titus noted the importance of visibility and awareness. “They’re walking in the parade, they’re there, we’re representing and showing other pet parents what’s possible,” Titus said. Her organization works with families and mobility-challenged pets to provide the best possible life for both.

A group of mini-horses joined the parade from Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK), an organization that takes in horses and other animals, many requiring medical assistance. Executive Director Scott Tilly spoke about acquiring a new dog who was previously hit by a car and had its spine broken. He says an angel donor allowed the organization to provide surgery for the dog, who now serves as one of the ranch’s service animals.

Beyond the parade, the event featured the Friends of PACC Festival with activities for both pets and their owners. This included a vendor fair lining 7th Street, which featured booths offering pet-centric food, gifts and art.

Adoptable pets also had their moment in the spotlight during an adoption extravaganza at Corbett’s, where community members had the opportunity to meet and potentially take home a new furry—or scaly—friend. Foster mom Debbie Ammons of Arizona Desert Rottie & Pals Rescue introduced Bucky, a lovable lap dog looking for a home. Meanwhile, Cressi Brown of Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue & Education presented Zeus, an African Black Throat Monitor lizard.

Brown highlighted the crucial work of reptile rescue, noting that her organization takes in 300 to 400 animals annually, working to place them in responsible homes.

With the parade and festival growing each year, Friends of PACC and participating organizations continue to raise awareness and funds for Pima County’s animals in need. More information about their work and upcoming events can be found on the Friends of PACC website.