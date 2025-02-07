Not just eggs: Prices for groceries high in nearly every aisle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grocery shoppers are continuing to feel the strain of rising food prices, with staples such as milk, bread and beef costing significantly more than in previous years.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Consumer Price Index, grocery prices are expected to rise an additional 2% in 2025.

For shoppers like Anne Randolph, the increase means making difficult choices.

“If it’s not necessary, no, I don’t buy,” she said. “I buy what I need to live through every day.”

Randolph’s approach reflects a growing trend among consumers who are adapting their shopping habits in response to inflation.

Some, like Catherine, who declined to provide her last name, are opting for cost-saving strategies.

“Try to cook in bulk, I think, so we can save money,” she said.

Others, like Pablo, another shopper at Grant-Stone Market, are choosing to eat at home more often to cut costs.

“Cooking at home, yeah, cooking at home,” he said.

The impact is particularly noticeable in staple foods. Since 2020, the price of milk has increased by 24%, while bread has risen by 40%, according to BECU.org.

Meat prices have also surged, making it difficult for some shoppers to justify certain purchases.

“No way! No way, I can’t afford to eat steak every week!” Randolph said.

Even dining out has become a costly alternative.

“Because restaurants are feeling it too, so they’ve increased their prices,” Catherine said. “To get two appetizers and two drinks, we’re paying like 75 bucks.”

Shoppers are looking for ways to ease the burden, from using coupons to finding online deals.

As prices continue to rise, many consumers will likely keep adjusting their spending habits to stretch their budgets further.