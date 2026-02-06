Paving a new way: West University braces for new streets, sidewalks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is a familiar sight across Tucson, but one of the city’s most recognizable neighborhoods near the University of Arizona is about to see a sweeping overhaul.

Nearly all streets and sidewalks in the West University neighborhood are slated for improvement as part of a city-funded project supported by Proposition 411, a voter-approved sales tax dedicated to road repair and transportation improvements.

West University is one of Tucson’s oldest neighborhoods, and its age is reflected beneath the pavement.

“So our neighborhood streets are in bad enough condition that they’re giving it probably the most intensive treatment that they have on their menu with respect to the neighborhood street program funded under Prop. 411,” said Jim Glock, treasurer of the West University Neighborhood Association.

Glock, who also previously served as the city’s transportation director, said neighborhood leaders have been advocating for the upgrades for years. Delays, he said, stem largely from what lies below the surface.

“We thought we were gonna get it done sooner, but guess what? There’s a lot of stuff under these streets is, like this neighborhood, pretty old,” Glock said.

Residents say the condition of the streets has long been a frustration. Duane Guthrie, who lives in the neighborhood, did not mince words when describing the roads.

“I would say it’s a disaster, it’s terrible. It’s been so long for them to do anything … it’s awful,” Guthrie said, laughing.

The project is being paid for through Proposition 411, a 0.5% sales tax approved by Tucson voters in 2017 to fund road resurfacing, safety improvements and pedestrian infrastructure across the city. The tax is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation projects over a 10-year period.

City officials say work in West University will include more than just new asphalt.

“There will be milling and paving that will happen in the West University Neighborhood, but right now what neighbors are seeing will be ADA ramps being constructed. They will be seeing utility work happening,” said Rachel Hutchinson, a spokesperson for the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

The construction is expected to improve accessibility, drainage and overall street conditions in an area heavily traveled by residents, students and visitors. West University sits just west of the UA campus and is known for its historic homes, dense housing and active pedestrian traffic.

According to the city, the streetscape improvements in the West University neighborhood are scheduled to be completed by the end of July, marking a major milestone for a community that has waited years for smoother, safer streets.