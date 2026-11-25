TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Holidays are about hope and at the Jericho of Hope Church on 22nd Street, they had a gift for the community that will make Thanksgiving better.

Pastor Doctor Chad Strong says Jericho of Hope is a small church with a big heart.

This is the second year donations from the congregation and local merchants have powered Operation Gobble Gobble that turns the gratitude at the heart of Thanksgiving into generosity to fill needy tables with 75 turkeys and plenty of other holiday food.

Doctor Strong says, “Oh, it's a blessing. I love giving back to the community. I love giving back to the less fortunate because I, I always think that could be me. So if I can bless somebody's family to eat during this Thanksgiving, I love to do that. -- I love -- it.”

Armentha and Lewis Bell were happy to receive food and see so many others receive the makings of a Thanksgiving feast

She says, “Oh yes, it is, it makes a great difference to be able to provide for people to be able to celebrate with their families and make a great Thanksgiving dinner for all the people to come together and be a part of a, a great, great day.”

For Doctor Strong and the congregation it was about a month of work to gather the supplies and organize how to share them—and as the last turkey goes out, they’re working on bringing in the next opportunity to share —-- with a toy drive for Christmas.