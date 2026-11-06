One more time: Another round of Grant Road construction expected to begin in 2029

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson drivers may have a couple more years to enjoy a construction-free stretch of Grant Road before another round of improvements gets underway.

The Regional Transportation Authority announced Nov. 4 that the next phases of the Grant Road Improvement Project, known as Phases 5 and 6, are expected to begin construction in summer 2029.

The project will cover a stretch of Grant Road between Fremont Avenue and Sparkman Boulevard, representing the final two phases of the long-running improvement plan.

“Phase 5 and 6 of Grant Road is anticipated to begin in summer of 2029,” said Rachel Hutchinson, public information officer for the City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility.

According to the RTA, design activities are nearing completion, with final plans currently being finalized. The project is estimated to cost approximately $50 million, excluding property acquisition costs.

Before construction can begin, the city still needs to complete right-of-way acquisitions and coordinate the relocation of utilities along the corridor.

“Right now they are doing right of way acquisitions and those will be taking place into next year,” Hutchinson said.

“They are also expecting 100% design plans at the beginning of 2027 as well.”

Utility relocation work is expected to follow, potentially beginning in 2028 and continuing into 2029.

“That could include electrical, gas, and even communications materials,” Hutchinson said. “So you may see that, that should take place from 2028 to 2029.”

Once construction begins, drivers can expect another significant overhaul of the roadway. Plans call for an additional travel lane in each direction, bringing the corridor to six lanes, along with a raised median and improvements to pedestrian, bicycle and public transportation infrastructure.

The project also includes wider sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, improved stormwater drainage, protected pedestrian and bicycle crossings, and upgraded bus stops and transit pullouts.

At Campbell Avenue, plans also call for an indirect left-turn configuration intended to improve traffic flow and safety.

The RTA says the improvements are designed to make the corridor safer and more accessible while providing better connections for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Businesses along the construction corridor may also have access to financial assistance during the work.

“There are grants available for businesses that are anticipating construction on their roadways,” Hutchinson said.

While another construction project may not be welcome news for drivers and nearby businesses who have endured years of roadwork, transportation officials say the end of the Grant Road Improvement Project is approaching.

“We really thank the community for sticking with us on this and sticking out the construction,” Hutchinson said. “But there is an end in sight, I’m happy to report, in 2031…”

The completion of Phases 5 and 6 would mark the final segment of the Grant Road Improvement Plan, which has been underway for nearly two decades.

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