TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — She has stood on top of the Olympic podium in Paris, and this Saturday, Chloé Dygert is trading world championship pressure for Tucson streets to ride alongside local kids for El Grupo Youth Cycling.

For nearly 20 years, the Tucson nonprofit has helped thousands of children get off screens and onto bikes through learn-to-ride programs, urban and mountain trail safety courses, and bike giveaways. This Saturday, 51 El Grupo riders will tackle the 3-mile, 32-mile, and 64-mile routes at the 43rd El Tour de Tucson — with an Olympic gold medalist serving as their official ambassador.

"Chloé Dygert is our ambassador, and that is just exciting," said Jody Marie Bartz, executive director of El Grupo Youth Cycling. "Representation matters, and so for girls to have the opportunity to see where they could go. Aim high, dream big."

Bartz said girls' participation in El Grupo has jumped from 15% to 27% this year following the introduction of her girls-focused mountain biking program, Grow Girl Grow. The organization aims to reach 50% female participation within the next three years.

For Dygert, who won team pursuit gold and individual time trial bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, serving as a visible role model for young riders carries deep personal meaning.

"Being a female in sport, knowing how much harder it is for females, I've learned so much," Dygert said. "To be able to be a voice and be that person that can give back, and be someone who someone can look up to, I'm really proud to be that person."

Dygert said she grew up without much money in Indiana and relied on family support and local cycling connections to reach junior nationals before launching her Olympic career. It's a message she hopes resonates with Tucson families.

"Bikes can take you anywhere," Dygert said. "You just don't sell yourself short. Just go for it. There's nothing you can't do. Set your goals high, set your standards high, and just try to accomplish anything and everything you can."

Unlike her international races, Dygert said Saturday's ride isn't about chasing a podium finish.

"When I'm here, I'm not here for myself," Dygert said. "I'm not trying to win this bike race. I'm here for everybody else — and to have people come up to me and tell me that I mean something to them, or my story means something to them, it makes my heart so full."

Organizers expect nearly 2,000 youth riders across all El Tour events this weekend. For any young cyclist feeling pre-race jitters before Saturday morning's start, Dygert shared her own strategy.

"It's totally fine to be nervous," Dygert said. "I always hate being nervous before races because it's an awful feeling. But once the gun goes off, all the nerves are gone — and when the gun goes off, I'm ready."

El Tour de Tucson kicks off Saturday morning from the Tucson Convention Center. Families and spectators looking to cheer on El Grupo riders can find the team gathering before and after the race at the Banner University Medicine tent.