New HAWK signal by site of deadly U of A crosswalk crash kicks off citywide rollout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will begin installing a signalized bicycle and pedestrian crossing at Euclid Avenue and Second Street on Tuesday, Feb. 10, marking the first installation in a multi‑site safety package funded by the Proposition 411 Better Streets | Safe Streets program.

Hunter Contracting, working under the Department of Transportation & Mobility (DTM), is scheduled to complete work at Euclid and Second by early May 2026. The crossing is the first of six Pedestrian‑Hybrid Beacons (PHBs), commonly called HAWK signals, in this contract. City officials say Tucson will receive more than 60 new HAWK signals over the coming years using a mix of local, regional, state and federal funding.

The Euclid & Second location is the same intersection near the University of Arizona where a late‑October 2025 hit‑and‑run killed University of Arizona students, an incident that prompted renewed calls for traffic safety improvements. KGUN 9 reported that students and community members pushed for measures including a HAWK beacon at Euclid and Second following the crash; the stationing of a HAWK at this location comes as city officials move to address those safety concerns, though city materials do not say the installation is a direct, single‑incident response.

Other intersections in the current package include:



Prince Road and Los Altos Avenue

Ft. Lowell Road and Geronimo Avenue

Grant Road and Coyote Drive

Speedway Boulevard and 2nd Avenue

Speedway Boulevard and Belvedere Avenue

Crews will work Monday through Friday roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; traffic control will be in place only during working hours and at least one crosswalk per intersection will remain accessible during construction. Officials warned drivers to expect delays, to obey traffic control signage and to watch for construction personnel. Schedules are subject to change for inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

These improvements are funded through Proposition 411, a half‑cent sales tax approved by voters in May 2022. The city projects roughly $740 million in revenue over 10 years, with 80% (about $590 million) earmarked for neighborhood street condition improvements and 20% (about $150 million) dedicated to systemwide safety projects such as lighting, sidewalks, signalized crosswalks, bicycle network enhancements, signal technology upgrades and traffic‑calming measures.