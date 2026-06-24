New downtown Tucson vending machine dispenses Narcan, other public health supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As fentanyl-related deaths continue to decline from their peak in Pima County, local health officials say the opioid crisis remains a persistent public health challenge and are expanding access to tools designed to prevent overdoses and reduce harm.

A new partnership between the Pima County Health Department and the Pima County Public Library has brought a public health vending machine — known as a Public Health Station — to the downtown Joel D. Valdez Main Library.

The machine provides free access to naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, fentanyl test strips, wound care kits, menstrual products and gun locks.

“We’re standing next to one of our very first deployed public health vending machines,” said Brian Eller, division manager for the Community Mental Health and Addiction Department at the Pima County Health Department.

Eller said the machine is intended to make lifesaving resources more accessible to people who may need them.

“We know that one of the most important things for people to have to prevent fatal overdoses in the community is Narcan and testing strips,” he said.

Users can obtain supplies free of charge by entering basic information, including a ZIP code. According to the health department, the information helps track inventory and usage trends while maintaining accessibility.

The machine has already seen steady use since being installed. Eller said residents have taken six fentanyl test strips, 10 gun locks, 23 Narcan units, 21 menstrual supply kits and 34 wound care kits.

The downtown library location is one of the first sites selected for the county’s public health vending machine program. Tucson Medical Center recently became another host site, with additional locations planned throughout the Tucson area.

Christine Russell, branch manager at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, said many of the same items had long been available at the circulation desk, but some patrons were reluctant to request them.

“But there was that barrier of embarrassment of people coming to the desk to ask,” Russell said. “So we were like, ‘OK, let’s lower that barrier.’”

The launch comes as overdose deaths have begun to trend downward locally. Pima County recorded more than one overdose death per day in 2024, though recent county and law enforcement data show fatalities have declined from recent highs.

Russell acknowledged some community members may question the approach but said providing access to harm-reduction tools is essential.

“You can’t have somebody get well if they’re dead,” she said. “There is no chance to go to rehab if you’re dead. We have to be able to provide people an opportunity to live their lives and get better.”

County officials said the vending machine will remain a permanent fixture at the downtown library and will be restocked as needed.