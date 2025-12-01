New “Block A” Sports Bar and Grill replacing HiFi in downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The corner of Congress and Fourth Avenue has been quiet for almost a year, its windows dark where HiFi once pulsed with music and laughter. But that silence is about to be broken.

Grant Krueger stood in the empty space, envisioning something entirely different from what came before. His new venture, Block A Sports Bar and Grill, promises to transform this downtown Tucson corner into something the city has never quite seen.

"A little more pub and a little less club," Krueger said, describing his vision for the space.

As owner and operator of Union Hospitality Group, which also runs Proof, the Maverick Union Public House, and Reforma, Krueger isn't just opening another sports bar. He said he’s crafting an experience that celebrates Tucson itself.

"This is going to be a restaurant bar that celebrates sports culture and the University of Arizona and just all things Tucson as well," Krueger said.

Krueger described the cutting-edge LED wall technology being installed by an audio visual group from Las Vegas – the same team behind famous sports books and casinos.

But it's not just the flashy screens that set Block A apart. Krueger is betting on something simpler yet revolutionary for a sports bar: genuinely good food made from scratch.

"One of the things that we'd really like to bring Tucson in the Block A Sports Bar and Grill is a little more attention to scratch food than you might expect out of a traditional sports bar concept," Krueger said.

Picture this: home-battered chicken fingers that actually taste homemade, wings that don't come from a freezer bag, and burgers crafted with care. All served late into the night when downtown comes alive.

Krueger also added that his new spot is going to contribute to the downtown economy. He said more than 75 jobs will be created, adding to downtown's growing momentum. The Downtown Tucson Partnership counts 76 food and drink spots and 97 shops and entertainment venues already calling the area home.

A few doors down at Urban Pita and across the street at Basqueria, owner Freddy ElMesselmani watches the construction with anticipation. He knows what it's like when this corner thrives – and what it's like when it doesn't.

"It generates more people coming downtown and it'll help all of us in the long run. Instead of just coming in and saying oh well there's only one place that we can actually attend to, in two places, now they can go from one place to the other and keep this continuity going," ElMesselmani said.

The absence of HiFi created a void that neighboring businesses felt immediately. ElMesselmani remembers the natural flow of foot traffic that once existed.

"Back when HiFi used to be open, you see that cross coming back. People would come down from Fourth. They're going to stop at Hifi, grab a drink, continue on, and then move back this way," ElMesselmani said.

Now, as 2026 approaches, Krueger’s goal: open Block A in the first quarter, just in time for March Madness to paint the town in Wildcat red and blue.

"It'll be something that all Tusconans will be proud of and something that we're all going to enjoy," Krueger said.

Soon, the corner of Congress and Fourth will pulse with life again – different than before, but alive nonetheless.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.