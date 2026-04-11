Music for the folks: Tucson Folk Festival ready to celebrate 41 years of Americana downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures this weekend are expected to draw large crowds to downtown Tucson as the Tucson Folk Festival returns for its 41st year, continuing a decades-long tradition rooted in community-driven music and culture.

Held annually in early April, the festival has grown into what organizers describe as the largest free folk music festival in the western United States. The event spans multiple days and features dozens of performances across several stages, with the main hub centered at Jácome Plaza and surrounding downtown venues.

“The story that I think pervades so much of this community when it comes to the folk festival is it is grassroots,” said Jonathan Frahm, board secretary of the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, the nonprofit organization that produces the event.

Since its founding in the 1980s, the festival has endured economic downturns and the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging as a staple of Tucson’s cultural calendar. Organizers say the event’s longevity is tied to its volunteer-driven structure and year-round planning.

“There’s so much that goes into it,” Frahm said. “Part of it is we are genuinely working year round to put on this two, three, four day event.”

The festival showcases a wide range of folk-inspired genres, including bluegrass, Americana and singer-songwriter performances, emphasizing storytelling and lyrical depth. According to Frahm, that focus helps unify the diverse lineup.

“There’s a reverence for the lyrics, for the background of these songs,” he said. “And that’s what really marries all of these varying sounds into the folk music dialogue, so that folk music sounds like folks music.”

In addition to live music, attendees can expect food and beverage vendors, local artisans and family-friendly activities. The festival remains free to attend, a hallmark that organizers say is key to maintaining accessibility.

Chris Baron, who won the festival’s songwriting competition in 2022, returns this year as a master of ceremonies for Friday night’s events.

“This is a huge, free, all ages music festival,” Baron said. “And there are beverage vendors and there are food vendors, there’s art everywhere.”

With mild spring weather forecast, organizers anticipate one of the largest turnouts in the festival’s history, underscoring its enduring appeal in southern Arizona.