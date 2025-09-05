Mother of stabbing victim: 'As a parent that was a worst nightmare... I'm still trying to process'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aaniya Coley, 17, is on the mend after being stabbed multiple times — including wounds that punctured her lungs — in the University of Arizona’s main library on Aug. 19, law enforcement said. Her mother, Christine Lindsey, says the high school senior is “healing and can’t wait to get back to school.”

“This is her senior year,” said Christine Lindsey, Coley’s mother. “So, you know, this is a big milestone for her.”

Lindsey was at work at Banner University Medical Center on Aug. 19 when she received the news that her daughter had been attacked. Police allege that Coley’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Andryes Luis Arias, carried out the stabbing inside the university’s main library before being taken into custody.

“As a parent, that was the worst nightmare that I’ve had to… I’m still trying to process in my own way,” Lindsey said.

According to Lindsey, her daughter sustained numerous injuries in the assault. “Three stab wounds to the chest that punctured her lungs. Seven to the back, one to the eyelid, her left eyelid. Two on her palms. And she has one on her neck as well as several on her head.”

The Pima County Attorney’s Office confirmed Arias will be prosecuted as an adult. Under Arizona law, some cases involving juveniles must be handled in the adult justice system, including certain violent felonies. Arias has been charged with aggravated assault with intent to cause serious injury.

For Lindsey, accountability is essential. “Stabbing a person 17 times? I want justice for my daughter,” she said.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Coley is said to be making progress in her recovery and looking ahead to returning to her senior year of high school.

Lindsey continues to support her daughter while navigating her own grief and shock.

Coley’s recovery, her mother said, is focused on regaining normalcy and reaching a milestone year that has now been marked by tragedy but also resilience.