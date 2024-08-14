More than 200 trees to be planted along Grant Road reconstruction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction to expand Grant Road is underway, but it's not just the lanes that are growing — the vegetation is too.

The City of Tucson plans to plant a total of 3,744 plants spread out throughout the 3 mile-long construction from Country Club Rd to Swan Rd.

About 225 of them will be trees, according to Bob Roggenthen, the Department of Transportation and Mobility Project Manager.

“The community is very very much landscape oriented, which is great because we do want to plant as much landscape as we can," Roggenthen said.

The $64 million project, funded by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), includes an expansion for six lanes running from Edith Boulevard to Venice Avenue.

Other plans for the project consist of drainage improvements, protected bike and pedestrian crossings and transit upgrades.

“It's a difficult project because it's in an urban environment and so we would like to have a little more landscaping to make it a little bit more friendlier for the local neighbors," Roggenthen explained on why the project also provides landscaped medians and sidewalks.

Grant Road reconstruction is currently in phase three and four with crews working on underground sewer, water and electrical, from about 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“Both ends of Grant turn into Kolb, goes out to the Interstate. So, this is where our goods and services are delivered to Midtown," Roggenthen said. "So, it's really important that we get this route established in a better perspective.”

Construction and landscaping west of Alvernon Rd is set to be finished by January 2026, whereas the section east of Alvernon is expected to be completed by October 2026.