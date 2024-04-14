Full steam ahead — Grant Road Improvement Project construction to begin this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A public open house was held for the community to learn about the city of Tucson's plans for phases three and four of the Grant Road Improvement on Saturday.

Later this month, work on Grant Road will begin. The $64 million project, funded by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), will include an expansion for six lanes running from Edith Boulevard to Venice Avenue.

There are also plans for road widening, landscaped medians, sidewalks, drainage improvements, protected bike and pedestrian crossings and transit upgrades.

Madison Thomas // KGUN 9

The underground portion of the project will kick off the construction.

“The first year should be pretty good, because we’ll have all the lanes open during the daytime," Project Manager Bob Roggenthen said. "Once that year is over then we’ll start doing the streetscape and then we’ll be closing lanes alternating back and forth. As many construction projects progress, that's the normal course of action."

The RTA expects the project to be complete by October 2026.

“We hope for a very successful project and hopefully the community is happy with the product we finally turn over to them.”

