More space to help homeless vets escape the streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For a veteran fighting homelessness a new expansion to transitional housing could be the anchor that begins their trip to a better life.

Veterans who volunteer for service and sacrifice sometimes find themselves in the hard world of homelessness once they get out.

After serving in the Navy in the Iraq war, Juan Tolano said he was in danger of being homeless.

“I ran the risk of being out. Anything could happen that would just put me out. And so there's that homeliness. There's that risk. There's always that on the mind that, hey, what, what can I do to cushion this if it does happen, right? Where can I reach? Where, where can I go? -- Who can I reach to?”

He found the lifeline he needed at Old Pueblo Community Services. Now the organization has cut the ribbon on expanded housing for unhoused veterans. A new building and renovated casitas at 3rd Street and Dodge raised capacity there from 23 beds to 41.

There are beds, showers, small kitchens, and a large community kitchen.

Old Pueblo CEO Tom Litwicki says this housing will not be anyone’s permanent home.

“This is designed to help people get stable, to provide that housing stability first, and then wrap around case management, treatment services, counseling, uh, psychiatric services at the VA, primary care, all in preparation for them to then be able to go to their own apartment where they have a lease. So this is kind of that stepping stone.”

This project is possible through the help of the VA, Pima County and the City of Tucson. Mayor Regina Romero says it helps the entire community when people get a hand out of homelessness.

“That's what Housing First is about, it's to give them a safe space to sleep and connect them to the resources that they would otherwise not have access to. It helps our economy because many of these individuals get employment training and they get connected to employment. It's not putting people in jails that cost us both Pima County and the city of Tucson money.”

Juan Tolano says he’s grateful for the way Old Pueblo Community Services helped him. Now the new space will help the organization help more veterans.

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